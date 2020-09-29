2G Scam: Delhi HC To Hear Appeal Against Acquittal Of Accused From Oct 5 On A Daily Basis

In a massive development on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court expedited the hearing of the appeal against the acquittal of all accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam. A single-judge bench of Justice Brijesh Sethi passed this order on the petitions filed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation in March 2018. The matter will be now heard on a daily basis from October 5 with arguments in part-heard petitions to be completed first after which fresh pleas will be heard.

Some of the accused in the case include former Union Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi, late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal, Swan Telecom promoter Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, film producer Karim Morani, former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary RK Chandolia and Unitech Ltd promoter Sanjay Chandra. They were acquitted by the trial court on December 21, 2017. The aforesaid individuals had opposed the pleas for an early hearing.

What is the 2G spectrum allocation scam?

Irregularities came to the fore in November 2010, when the Comptroller and Auditor General of India released its report on the issuance of licenses and allocation of the 2G spectrum by the Department of Telecom. The CAG observed that 2G licenses had been issued to telecom operators at throwaway prices causing a loss of Rs.1.76 lakh crore to the exchequer. Reportedly, the then Union Telecom Minister A Raja changed the rules and eligibility criteria several times in the run-up to the auction. Moreover, the licenses were issued on a first-come-first-serve policy reportedly against the advice of the TRAI, Law Ministry and Finance Ministry.

During their investigation, the CBI and ED alleged that Raja had allegedly received a bribe of over Rs.3000 crore for the allotment of 2G licenses. Raja not only had to resign from the Union Cabinet following the uproar from the opposition but also spent 15 months in jail before being granted bail in May 2012. Meanwhile, the apex court on February 2, 2012, scrapped all 122 2G licenses issued in January 2008 by Raja. Casting serious aspersions on the ex-Telecom Minister's role, it held the first-come-first-serve policy suspect and declared that auctioning was the only logical way to issue the 2G licenses.

During the hearing, the prove agencies argued that the arguments should be concluded before the retirement of the judge on November 30. Representing the CBI and ED, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain stated that substantial judicial time had already been invested in this matter. On the other hand, the acquitted individuals and firms contended that it was advisable to give priority to cases where the accused or convicts are in jail amid the COVID-19 crisis Highlighting that the pandemic was becoming more severe by the day, they informed the HC that the hearings in the restricted environment would cause severe prejudice.

