3 Antique Idols Seized From German National In Pondicherry's Auroville; Case Registered

The sleuths of the Idol wing of the Criminal Investigation Department (IWCID) seized 3 antique idols from a German national in Pondicherry's Auroville on Monday, November 7. The IWCID received some specific information and accordingly, they carried out an operation and conducted searches at the residence of a German national-- Poppo Pingel who has been living with his wife in Auroville in Pondicherry for quite some time.

The team of IWCID was unable to find anything, however, when they searched thoroughly, three bronze metal idols were found tucked away in their house in Auroville. The idols that were recovered were of Nataraja, Amman and Chandrasekara. When the Idol wing of the CID inquired about the idols to the German national, Poppo Pingel did not have any papers about the three idols.

According to the IWCID, the couple was trying to purchase more such antique idols from Tamil Nadu to conduct future business. The IWCID has filed an FIR against the couple and taking all the necessary steps required in the matter. It is pertinent to mention that it is not the first time that the antique idols were seized by the IWCID. Recently, the Idol wing of CID busted several places in different parts of Tamil Nadu wherein important antique idols have been recovered. A few people were also arrested for illegally selling these idols from Tamil Nadu to different countries.

Three antique idols hidden in a Tamil Nadu temple seized

Earlier in October, three antique idols concealed in an almirah in a suspicious manner at a temple in Nagapattinam district in the state were confiscated. Following a tip-off, the Idol Wing sleuths searched the almirah in the Pannaka Parameswara Swamy temple at Panna Street, Thirukkuvalai Taluk, Nagapattinam, and found three bronze idols of Valli measuring 38.5 cm in height and weighing 7.3 kg, Bhuvaneswari Amman of 30 cm in height and weighing 6.2 kg and Thirugnana Sambanthar 43 cm in height and weighing 9.4 kg, PTI reported.