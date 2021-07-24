3 Arrested For Hatching Conspiracy To Topple Jharkhand Govt, Cash Recovered

The Jharkhand police has now registered FIR against three people for alleged conspiracy against the state government. A Special Branch team on Friday, July 23, registered the arrests of Abhishek Dubey, Amit Singh and Nivaran Prasad Mahto under several sections including sedition and PC Act. Two out of the three individuals is believed to have been in contact with the Maharashtra BJP.

3 arrested for alleged conspiracy against govt

An FIR has been registered against the three arrested in the raids of the Special Branch team for allegedly trying to destabilise the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand. The individuals have been termed to have hatched plans against the government in the hotels of Ranchi. An FIR has been registered against Abhishek Dubey, Amit Singh and Nivaran Prasad Mahto in Kotwali police station.

A huge amount of cash has also been recovered from the arrested individuals’ hotel rooms. The arrested were allegedly in contact with few political leaders and were planning to topple the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government in Jharkhand. Two of the arrested belong to Bokaro, while one belongs to Palamu.

The Special Branch has charged sections 8/9 of the PC Act against the arrested. Along with it, sections 419, 420 124-A, 120B, 34 of the IPC and 171 of the PR Act have also been imposed on them. The individuals were arrested after information that some people were conspiring against the government of Jharkhand was leaked to the police. Following the hint, the police team raided some big hotels late on Thursday night, which lasted till late Friday night. During the raids, 4 people were detained and interrogated by the special branch team.

Reportedly, they held one and a half to two lakh rupees with them. The detainees are currently being interrogated at secret locations. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance had come to power in the Assembly elections in 2019 after their triumph over the BJP, winning 47 seats in the 81-member House. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is yet to comment on the development. Earlier, the JMM alleged that the BJP was trying to execute the 'Madhya Pradesh' and 'Karnataka model' in Jharkhand, referring to how governments were earlier toppled in the two states.

IMAGE: ANI