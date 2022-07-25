3 Cops Dismissed For Fabricating Drug Case Against Two People: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) Three Punjab policemen, including an Inspector, were dismissed from service after they were found to have fabricated a drug case against two persons and extorted money from them, police said on Monday.

Inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, Assistant Sub-Inspector Angrej Singh, and Head Constable Joginder Singh, posted at Narcotic Control Cell in Ferozepur, were suspended from service.

The accused were dismissed under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution, said police.

A team of anti-narcotic cell, Ferozepur, led by Inspector Bajwa, ASI Angrej, and HC Joginder, in connivance with other police officials, had arrested two people on July 20, and allegedly implicated them in a drug case by planting on them 1kg heroin, and showing recovery of Rs 5 lakh from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said.

Bajwa had also booked the two people under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Ferozepur Cantonment Police Station, the DGP said in a statement.

Apparently, the recovery seemed suspicious to the SSP Ferozepur, who started probing the matter at an internal level.

In the meantime, Police also received a complaint from a person who alleged that an employee of his was duped of lakhs of rupees by the accused police officials, the DGP said.

He said during the course of an investigation, it came to the fore that the accused had fabricated the recovery and set up the two people with the intention to extort money from them.

When the accused were confronted with the allegations during an inquiry, they had no clarification.

Later, the three absconded which strengthened police' suspicions about their roles, the DGP said.

Bajwa was dismissed by the Inspector General of Police, Ferozepur range, Jaskaran Singh, while, Angrej and Joginder were dismissed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ferozepur, Surendra Lamba for gross negligence of their services.

Yadav said “black sheeps” in the uniform will not be tolerated and if any police officer or official found indulging in any kind of malpractice, they will be dealt with severely.

