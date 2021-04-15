3 Criminals Held In Jan 26 Violence Case, Police Say They Were 'hired To Create Unrest'

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested three wanted criminals who were allegedly hired to create a riot on January 26 during the farmer rally.

A highly placed source said that Amit, Rajan and Sumit were held following a tip-off. Heavy arms and live cartridges were recovered from their possession. "Based on the special input we had been working on them. They had been giving the cops a slip for a long time. Finally, they have been caught. We want to know who they were working," said a source.

"The ones arrested are wanted criminals in several states and they were intentionally hired by someone to create a riot, unrest in the national capital", he added.

They were produced before the Court where the police sought their remand. Advocate Deepak Tyagi who was appearing for the accused opposed the bail. After hearing the argument the court remanded them into ten days police custody.

January 26th Violence

Massive violence was reported across the capital during the farmer protest cum rally that they took out in the national capital. Farmers who participated in the rally had indulged in violence and had gone on a rampage on January 26. More than 400 cops had sustained severe injuries in the protest. The Delhi Police had lodged over a dozen FIRs in this connection. Few cases were transferred to the Crime Branch and Special Cell unit.

(Credits-PTI)