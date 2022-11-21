Last Updated:

3 Crude Live Bombs Found In Primary School Premises In West Bengal's Hooghly District

Three live crude bombs were seized from the premises of a primary school in Chinsurah in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday.

West Bengal

Locals spotted the bombs in the premises of Naldanga Narayanpur Primary School before the school hours and informed the police, who seized the bombs from there, a senior police officer said.

None was arrested in connection with the matter, he said.

"We have seized the three bombs from the school premises and started an investigation on how the bombs reached the school and who are behind it. We are talking to the locals," the policeman said. 

