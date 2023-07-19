3 Delhi Police Officials Arrested For Impersonating Police Constable Test Aspirant

The Delhi Police Crime Branch busted a syndicate that used to impersonate as candidates and appear for examination in the Delhi Police Constable recruitment examination. Six accused have been arrested including three Delhi Police officials which also includes a woman professional. The arrested Delhi Police officials have been identified as Parveen (25), Vishal (29) and Shikha (29). While Parveen was working as a Sub-Inspector, Vishal and Shikha were working as Constables.



The other three accused have been arrested as Radhe Shyam (47), Vikas Kumar (22) and Mohit Kumar. According to law enforcement officials, the role of this gang emerged after there was something fishy that was found by one of the complainants at an examination centre in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. Based on the complaint, the crime branch of Delhi Police examined the CCTV footage and found that one of the candidate identified as Arjun Singh came for the examination but he dissapeared after 10 minutes.

It further came to light that instead of Arjun Singh, a Delhi Police official identified as Parveen later came and appeared in the examination. The Law enforcement officials traced Arjun. He revealed that how he paid a sum of Rs 9 lakhs to the Delhi Police officials to clear the exam. All of them were working at the examination centre in Roorkee and connived with Delhi Police officials to let the impersonators in, giving them the required seats by simplifying their entry process and also tampering with the CCTV cameras. The investigation by the officials further brought to light a syndicate involved in this. It was also learnt that the masterminds had begun thinking about this plan way back in 2019. The law enforcement officials are interrogating the accused and they hope to arrest more associates involved in the case.

"Our cyber team and officials have done a commendable job in breaking this racket. This has led to the arrest of three Delhi Police officials. Three more persons have been arrested for assisting the accused," said Ravindra Yadav Special Commissioner (Crime), Delhi Police.