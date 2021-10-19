3 HDFC Employees, 10 Others Arrested By Delhi Police In Connection With Fraud Case

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested 12 persons including three HDFC bank employees for cheating and attempting to make an unauthorised withdrawal from the account of an NRI. The DCP of Cyber Cell, KPS Malhotra said that they have recovered a fraudulently obtained cheque book from the possession of the accused. The official said that the accused person had made 66 attempts to make online transactions.

In addition, they also procured an Indian mobile phone number identical to the USA’s mobile number of the account holder registered in the KYC. According to the information, HDFC Bank had filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Unit of Special Cell alleging therein that there are many unauthorized internet banking attempts noticed in one NRI bank account.

Attempts were also made to get an updated mobile phone number in the KYC of the same bank account by replacing the already registered US mobile phone number with a similar Indian mobile phone number. The police formed a team to nab the accused on the basis of technical footprints and human intelligence.

On the basis of technical evidence, footprints, and human intelligence, multiple geolocations were identified. In all, raids were conducted at 20 locations across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and the accused were arrested. The accused were identified as R Jaiswal, G Sharma, A Kumar, A Tomar, H Yadav, S L Singh, S Tanwar, N K Jatav, S Singh, D Chaurasia, A Singh. The name of the girl was withheld.

From the interrogation of the accused persons, it has been revealed that the main mastermind has come to know that the said NRI account is dormant and has huge funds. He along with his associates R. Jaiswal, G. Sharma and A.Singhal had gathered information regarding the account. With the help of one female employee of HDFC, they got issued a cheque book of the said account and also got removed the debt freeze of the account.

The investigation has revealed that HDFC bank employee was promised Rs 10 lakhs and insurance business of Rs 15 lakhs (which was target assigned to her by the bank for appraisal). In the earlier instances, there were attempts of withdrawal of money from this account. Two cases were earlier registered one at Ghaziabad, UP and one at Mohali, Punjab.

Thereafter, the cheque book and the mobile phone came in possession of R. Jaiswal, who distributed leaves of cheque book to his other accomplishes for clearance of the cheques with an understanding of sharing 50% of the total money withdrawn from the account in lieu of giving consent to the bank over the phone on behalf of the actual account holder. D. Chaurasiya and A.Singh (both employee of HDFC bank) had attempted to update the phone number linked in the KYC. Other associates had tried to log in to the internet banking of the account for the purpose of transfer of the amount.

"All these attempts of withdrawal, unauthorized login attempts to internet banking, updating of mobile phone number was only possible due to connivance of the bank employees," said Mr Malhotra. Advocate Deepak Tyagi the counsel of the accused said the female employee of the bank and eight others were sent to judicial custody. Four of the accused were on police remand.