3 Held For Betting In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three people were arrested for allegedly betting on a cricket match with some cash seized at a house in Dal Mandi area in Muzaffarnagar on Monday, police said.

The betting gang was busted in the raid after inputs were received about their activities, they said.

Police said house owner Deepak Sharma, Vikas sharma and Sanjit have been arrested in this connection.

A probe is underway.

