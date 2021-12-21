3 Held For Killing Financer In UP's Ghaziabad

Police in Ghaziabad have arrested three people for allegedly killing a financer over his illicit relationship with the wife of one of the accused, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Vikas alias Neetu, a resident of DLF Ankur Vihar, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants when he was on his way to his office in Pooja Colony here on Monday morning, they said.

Police obtained footage of CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot and detained three people. During interrogation, the accused -- Mintu alias Suresh (33), Hansraj (40) and Rohit (19) -- confessed to killing Vikas over his illicit relationship with Mintu's wife Rajjo, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Two accused, Kuldeep and Channu, are on the run, he said.

Six months ago, when Mintu found out about his wife's relationship with Vikas, he asked them to stop seeing each other but they did not listen to him. Irked by this, Mintu came up with a plan to kill Vikas, the police said.

According to the post-mortem report, Vikas was shot eight times.

Police have recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol used in the commission of the crime, Raja said.

