3 held for killing friend over petty dispute in Thane

Thane, Dec 5 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing their friend over a dispute while consuming liquor here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday in Indira Nagar locality of Kalwa area here, Assistant Commissioner of Police Venkat Andale said.

The body of the 22-year-old victim, Gulab Salamat Sheikh, was found with multiple injuries on Friday morning. The police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case against the then unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), he said.

The police later got to know that the victim was allegedly killed by his friends following a dispute over liquor consumption and payment for the drinks, the official said.

The three accused, identified as Akash Kisan Palash (20), Sunny Dhanu Sonkar (23) and Faizal Faias Khan (24), were arrested on Friday night, he added. PTI COR GK GK

