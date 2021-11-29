Last Updated:

3 Held For Smuggling Cannabis To Kolkata

Press Trust Of India

Baripada, Nov 28 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with 21 kg cannabis in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a bus stand was raided in Baripada town on Saturday night and the arrests were made, they said.

Total 21 kg cannabis, worth Rs 2 lakh, were seized from them, police said.

Those arrested, residents of Murshidabad district in West Bengal, were waiting for a Kolkata-bound bus, they added.

A case has been registered against them, police said. PTI CORR AAM SOM SOM

