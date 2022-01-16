3 Held With Explosive Material In UP's Banda

Three people were on Sunday arrested with 28 kg of explosive material from Chilla area in Banda, police said.

According to SHO of Chilla Police Station Narendra Pratap Singh, the explosive material was to be used during the assembly polls.

Zakir Hussain, Hamid, and Shahid were arrested during routine vehicle checking and the explosive material along with 196 fuses were seized from them.

