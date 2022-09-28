3 JeM Terrorists Killed In Two Encounters In J&K; Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered

In a huge success for the Indian army, three terrorists affiliated with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district in the last 24 hours. According to the sources, out of the three neutralised terrorists, two were locals and one hailed from Pakistan. The security forces have recovered incriminating materials, including arms & ammunition recovered. Search operation in Kulgam is still underway.

Speaking to Republic TV, SSP Kulgam GV Sandeep said, "In the last 48 hours in the Kulgam, we did two operations in which three JeM terrorists were neutralised. Among the three, one was from Pakistan while the other two were locals." He further added, "From the last few days, were receiving inputs of the movements of these terrorists and as soon as the terrorists were traced the Kashmir police along with the Army and the CRPF reached the area and eliminated the terrorists."

Two encounters in Kulgam

"Two encounters broke out in the Kulgam district, in Batpora and Ahwatoo. A Pakistani terrorist of JeM outfit, involved in several terror crimes, was killed in Batpora, while two local JeM terrorists were killed in Ahwatoo. The situation is under control," ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar was quoted by news agency ANI.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Abu Hurarah, Mohammad Shafi Ganie of Batpora, and Mohammad Asif Wani of Gopalpora, Kulgam.

