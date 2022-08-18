3 Jharkhand MLAs Caught With Rs 49 Lakh In Cash Granted Bail By Calcutta High Court

Incarcerated in West Bengal since July 30, three Jharkhand MLAs- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were granted bail by the Calcutta High Court for three months. The WB Police arrested them on National Highway-16 at Panchla in the Howrah district after Rs.49 lakh was found in the car in which they were travelling. The MLAs, who won the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly polls on a Congress ticket claimed that this money was meant for buying sarees for an Adivasi festival. However, Congress suspended them linking the recovery of the cash to an attempt to destabilise the Hemant Soren-led government.

In its order, a division bench of the Calcutta HC comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Ananya Bandopadhyay made it clear that the three legislators cannot leave the Kolkata municipal area during the bail period. Directing them to deposit their passports, the court also ordered them to appear before the investigating officer in the case once a week. At present, the West Bengal CID is investigating the matter.

Cal HC grants interim bail to three J'khand MLAs arrested by Bengal Police with Rs 49 lakh in cash in car — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2022

Congress levels horse-trading charge

Lodging a police complaint on July 31, Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal accused Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of trying to topple the Jharkhand government. He alleged that Ansari, Kachchap and Kongari promised him a meeting with Sarma who he claimed would give him an assurance of a ministerial berth apart from money. He claimed, "Shri Irfan Ansari, MLA Jamtara, Rajesh Kachchap, MLA and Shri Bixal Kongari are calling me to Kolkata and offering me money and they are promising 10 crores per MLA".

Debunking this claim, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika revealed that Jaimangal had been regularly meeting Sarma. For instance, Hazarika posted pictures to highlight that the Assam CM took the Congress MLA to Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence at 9 am on July 26 in order to help him in a trade union-related matter. Thus, he demanded legal action against Jaimangal for making a false allegation against Sarma and the three other Jharkhand MLAs. Reacting to this, Sarma quipped that the registration of an FIR in Jharkhand on the horsetrading allegation was akin to an accused being asked to file a case.