Last Updated:

3-judge HC Bench To Hear Rule Of Contempt Order Issued By Justice Mantha Against Some Advocates

The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court has constituted a 3-judge special bench to hear a suo motu rule of contempt order issued by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha against a section of advocates and some others, who allegedly blocked his courtroom and locked it from outside.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Calcutta HC

Image: Shutterstock/Representative


The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court has constituted a three-judge special bench to hear a suo motu rule of contempt order issued by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha against a section of advocates and some others, who allegedly blocked his courtroom and locked it from outside.

The assignment order, dated January 12, named a three-judge special bench comprising justices T S Sivagnanam, I P Mukerji and Chitta Ranjan Dash to hear the suo motu rule of contempt order issued by Justice Mantha on January 10.

Protests were held by a section of lawyers outside Justice Mantha's courtroom on January 9 over certain orders passed by him. Posters listing allegations against him were found pasted outside his residence here.

READ | Eyewitness of brawl on Thai Smile Airways Bangkok to Kolkata flight speaks out

Issuing the rule of contempt against a section of advocates as well as some others who allegedly blocked his courtroom and locked it from outside, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha said that the acts amount to interference in the administration of justice.

Observing that this is a matter of grave importance concerning the dignity of this courthe had directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava for constitution of an appropriate bench to hear this matter.

READ | Kolkata police say they are on the trail of 'controller' of two arrested IS terrorists
READ | Kolkata Police nabs accomplice of arrested IS terrorists from MP
READ | Shops gutted, one injured in fire in Kolkata’s Saltlake city; fire tenders deployed
READ | Kolkata named as one of 11 best global culinary destinations; Here are its best dishes

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT