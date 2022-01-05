3 Kg Poppy Seized On JK Highway From Tanker

A driver of a gas tanker was arrested on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday with three kilograms of poppy on him, officials in Banihal said.

The seizure was made during a routine check on the highway at Shaan Palace in Ramban, where the tanker, which was on its way from Kashmir towards Jammu, was stopped and subjected to a search, they said.

The poppy was found inside the cabin of the tanker driven by the accused, who was identified as Baldev Singh of Amritsar, they said.

Singh was arrested and his tanker was also seized, they said.

A case has been registered at Ramban Police Station and an investigation is on in the matter, they said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)