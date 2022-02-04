3 more held for firing at public in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Three more men were arrested for allegedly opening fire people in Angoori Bagh near the Red Fort area in north Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Md Kaif (21), Md Shoaib (21) and Md Faiz (30), they said.

The fresh arrests have come a day after accused Shehzada Farid (30), Shadab (31) and Shahbaz alias Badshah (30), all residents of Chauhan Bangar, New Seelampur in Northeast Delhi were apprehended.

So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the incident in which three people sustained injuries but are out of danger, police said.

The incident took place on Monday night when Shahid, along with his wife, was riding home on his motorcycle. They were accidentally hit by the scooter which two of the accused were riding.

As Shahid’s motorcycle suffered minor damage, he demanded the accused to get it repaired and this led to an argument between the two sides. As the local people gathered, Shadab took out a revolver and fired five rounds of bullets -- one in the air and four at the public, police said.

Three men -- Aabid, Aman and Dilfaraz -- received injuries on their leg, thigh and back and are under treatment. Aabid is Shahid’s brother, they said.

Police said Kaif, while riding the bike, was speaking over the phone to Faiz when the accident happened. Shoaib was riding pillion, they said.

It is being suspected that Faiz brought the gang of associates at the spot who then fired upon the crowd.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act and six men have so far been arrested in connection with the incident, he added.

A country-made pistol, mobile phone and a couple of two-wheelers have been seized from the accused, the DCP said.

He said the incident, captured on CCTV cameras, helped the police in identifying the accused and ascertaining the sequence of events. PTI AMP RHL

