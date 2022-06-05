3 people from Dalit colony in Kerala held for assault on police

Kayamkulam (Kerala), Jun 5 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Sunday from a colony of Scheduled Caste persons in Haripad area of Alappuzha district in Kerala for allegedly assaulting police officials, blocking their vehicle and preventing them from carrying out their duty.

According to the police, officers on routine patrol in the colony had noticed two persons standing beside a motorbike outside one of the homes and had questioned them as to why they were there late in the night.

While they were being questioned, other residents of the colony also came out and objected to the police questioning the duo, an officer of Kareelakulangara police station, within whose jurisdiction the area falls, said.

The officer said with more people turning up, the situation escalated and the locals blocked the police jeep, removed its key and also assaulted the police officers.

Subsequently, more police personnel under the leadership of Kayamkulam Deputy SP had to be called in to rescue the officers and arrest three persons who had actively obstructed the officers from doing their duty, the officer said.

He also denied the allegations of the local residents, especially some women, that police entered their homes by force, assaulted the women and called them by derogatory names.

The officer said it was the patrolling officers who were abused and assaulted by some of the residents in the colony.

He said a case under Sections 146 (rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged and three persons have been arrested.

He also said that based on further investigation, police will decide on whether to make more arrests. PTI HMP HDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)