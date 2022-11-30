'3 Wardens Suspended, Probe Panel To Be Formed': V-C Of Dibrugarh Varsity On Ragging Case

In the latest development in the Dibrugarh University ragging case, three wardens of the boys' hostel have been suspended by the college administration. This comes in connection with a first-year university student named Anand Sharma, who attempted suicide by jumping from his two-storeyed hostel building on November 26 to save himself from the alleged torture in the premises.

Dibrugarh University V-C speaks to Republic

On Wednesday, Republic TV spoke exclusively to the Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Professor Dr Jiten Hazarika, who informed that three wardens had been suspended as part a stern action. He further stated that following the directions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a probe committee will be constituted to look into the cases of administrative lapses. Notably, the Dibrugarh V-C visited the hospital to meet Anand and wished for his speedy recovery.

"First of all, I pray for the quick recovery of our student as it is very essential. We have decided, if necessary we will send him to AIIMS via ambulance with the help of the government. We are very grateful to our Honourable Chief Minister of Assam as he has taken very good decisions. He has also directed us to investigate as I have decided to constitute a committee to look into administrative failures. Also, we have decided to suspend three wardens of our PNGB boys hostel and will replace them with other faculty members today".

#BREAKING | Republic speaks to the VC of Dibrugarh University in the ragging case. We have decided to suspend three wardens and a probe committee will be formed, informed VC.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvL5mm pic.twitter.com/COJxjDg4zb — Republic (@republic) November 30, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that days before the incident, the victim student raised a complaint to his hostel warden stating that he was being harassed by the seniors but no action was taken. In his letter to the hostel warden, Anand Sharma said, "I beg to state that I am facing many issues with context to ragging in the hostel PNGBCN. I request you to handle this issue at your own level and put me out of misery (sic)." Further in his letter, Sharma mentioned the names of ten students from various departments who allegedly took the first step in the ragging acts against him.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said there has "definitely been neglect" on the part of Dibrugarh University in the alleged ragging of a first-semester M.Com student, and police will investigate whether the varsity authorities had tried to cover up the incident.