300+ NIA Officials Raid PFI Across 10 States: All About The Biggest Anti-terror Search

In a mega raid by multi-agencies including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), sources told Republic TV that about 105 PFI leaders have been detained from around 10 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

In the "largest ever investigation till date", officials said the searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organizations. Notably, the raids are taking place at the homes of national, state, and local leaders of PFI. The raids are taking place in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and the national capital.

Amid pan-India raids on the PFI and a growing number of arrests in the biggest NIA-coordinated operation, Republic is reporting #LIVE from across locations. Tune in here - https://t.co/z82BzYcTVc pic.twitter.com/o7FrmhmJjm — Republic (@republic) September 22, 2022

As of now, Republic TV has learned that about 22 people have been detained in Kerala, Maharashtra (20), Karnataka (20), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Delhi (3), Rajasthan (2) and Puducherry (2) in raids against groups, including PFI, and individuals allegedly supporting terrorists. Also pertinent to mention that, the PFI Delhi president Parvez Ahmed has also been detained by the NIA in the mega crackdown by agencies.

#BREAKING | Raids on Delhi’s top PFI man Parvez Ahmed as crackdown on the outfit intensifies

Watch - https://t.co/2RYoEvAvwu pic.twitter.com/Z4304zQqUu — Republic (@republic) September 22, 2022

Pan-India multi-agencies raids with 300+ NIA officials in 10 states

The NIA along with ED and state police on Thursday morning launched a massive nationwide search operation against groups, including PFI, and individuals allegedly supporting terrorists. The central agencies are currently carrying out multiple raids at several locations linked to PFI across 10 states. In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, raids are being carried out at the houses of PFI state, and district level leaders including the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district and at PFI offices from midnight.

In Tamil Nadu, NIA searches are underway at the houses of PFI office bearers in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Dindugal, Theni, and Thenkasi. Searches are also being conducted at the Chennai PFI State Head office at Purasawakkam. In addition to this, the agency is also conducting searches at 8 places in the Madurai city area including Villapuram, Gomatipuram, and Kulamangalam.

Tamil Nadu | NIA is conducting searches at 8 places in the Madurai city area including Villapuram, Gomatipuram, and Kulamangalam. pic.twitter.com/WxKihAMayW — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

Several places are being raided in Maharashtra too including Pune, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur Aurangabad, Thane, Mumbai, Kohlapur, Beed Parbhani, Nanded and Jalna. In Pune, NIA has been carrying out searches at a PFI office and sources revealed that documents have been seized from the office concerned. In addition to this, two office bearers of PFI are also being detained by the agency in Pune. Notably, 20 locations are being raided by the NIA in the state of Maharashtra.

In Aurangabad, the NIA detained three PFI members earlier this morning who have been identified as Sayyed Faisal, Shaikh Irfan and Parvez Khan. Faisal is a resident of the National Colony while Irfan and Parvez both are residents of Bayjipura.

#BREAKING | WATCH: NIA raids PFI offices in Maharashtra’s Pune, searches underway in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai also

Tune in here - https://t.co/2RYoEvAvwu pic.twitter.com/9WBsotOchw — Republic (@republic) September 22, 2022

In Karnataka, sleuths of the NIA raided the offices of PFI and SDPI in Mangaluru early Thursday morning as part of the nationwide search by the agency against people supporting terror groups. The raid was conducted in the offices of the two organizations in the city simultaneously. Teams of NIA raided the offices at Bajpe, Nellikai Road, Kulai and Kavoor, police sources said. Two persons have been taken into custody during the raids. A strong posse of police personnel was present to provide security for the raids at various places. Activists of SDPI and PFI staged protests in front of their offices against the raid asking the NIA officials to go back. CRPF personnel have been posted at Nellikai Road to beef up security. Notably, raids are also being carried out in Bengaluru as well.

Whereas in Telangana, NIA sealed the PFI head office in Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad in connection with a case registered earlier by NIA. NIA, ED, Paramilitary along with local police sealed the PFI office.

NIA sealed the Telangana PFI head office in Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad in connection with a case registered earlier by NIA. NIA, ED, Paramilitary along with local police sealed the PFI office. pic.twitter.com/yQzVyJWfDy — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

The NIA is conducting searches at the PFI office in Purnia, which serves as the outfit's headquarters in the state of Bihar.

Bihar | National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at PFI office in Purnia



NIA is conducting searches at locations linked to PFI across 10 states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam. pic.twitter.com/0jAOAcoRrM — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

Notably, at the locations where the accused were not found, subsequent searches are been underway, sources in NIA told Republic.

Pre-planned raids by NIA

Republic TV has learned that the ongoing mega raids were planned in the first and second week of September by Director General NIA Dinkar Gupta who himself was monitoring the entire plan. These raids were planned after input from the top intelligence agencies. Notably, all the top officials of the agency who have worked in the anti-terror cases and have specialisation in the matter were called to the national capital and 10 days before the raids, they were briefed about the operations.

Accordingly, on Thursday, the searches are being conducted at the premises of persons involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations. Notably, more than 300 NIA officers are involved in the raids at over 80 locations across the country.

PFI and SDPI workers oppose raids

The Popular Front of India (PFI), in a statement, said, "The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided. "We strongly protest the fascist regime's move to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," it said.

Meanwhile, PFI and SDPI workers have launched protests against the raids conducted by the NIA. They have launched protests in Karnataka's Mangaluru, Tamil Nadu's Chennai and in the Dindigul district outside the party office.

Karnataka | PFI and SDPI workers protest against NIA raid in Mangaluru



NIA is conducting searches at multiple locations in various states pic.twitter.com/4Pl2Tj8oar — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

Tamil Nadu | PFI workers protest against National Investigation Agency (NIA) raid at the PFI office in Chennai pic.twitter.com/EPAEzCKJFk — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that ED has been investigating the PFI's alleged "financial links" on charges of fuelling the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the country, the Delhi riots that took place in February 2020, alleged conspiracy in the Hathras (a district in Uttar Pradesh) case of alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman, and a few other instances.