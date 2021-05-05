32 Kg Hashish On Way To Mumbai Recovered By ANTF, 2 Smugglers Arrested

Anti Narcotic Task Force, specialised wing to Jammu Kashmir Police on Wednesday recovered 32 KG of Hashish which was to be delivered in Mumbai. The ANTF was headed by SSP Vinay Sharma received information from reliable sources that some unknown people are traveling in a truck are carrying a large quantity of Narcotic Substances which is coming from the Kashmir valley

“Today on 5th of May, Anti Narcotic Task Force received information from reliable sources that some unknown persons who are travelling in a truck bearing registration number JK05E/3859 are carrying a large number of Narcotic Substances which is concealed in the truck which is coming from Kashmir valley and going outside the UT. On this information, ANTF swung into action and nakas at various places were laid. Near the environmental park, Narwal Sidhra bypass, the said truck was intercepted. The driver disclosed his name as Arif Nazir and Zahid Manzoor of Ganderbal. During thorough checking of the truck, two apple boxes were found which were concealed under the sheets of the truck from which 04 packets of Hashish-like substance weighing 32 kgs were recovered,” the statement said.

SSP Vinay Sharma while confirming the development told Republic Media Network that the driver and conductor have been arrested and upon investigation, they disclosed that the consignment was meant to be delivered at Mumbai. “Truck has been seized and a Case FIR No 03/21 U/S 8/20/29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at Police Station ANTF Jammu. Anti Narcotic Task Force is investigating the forward and backward linkages of these Interstate Narco dealers. More arrests are expected."

Earlier, on the 14th and 15th of March ANTF carried out twin operations and recovered 15 kgs of Hashish and 30 kgs of Hashish respectively. During the action, four people were also arrested. These consignments were smuggled from Kashmir to other parts of the Country.

“Today morning, on a specific input that some interstate smugglers are carrying huge quantities of Hashish in a Car bearing Reg No. UP 81Q 1818 from Kashmir to Maharashtra. On receiving this input, ANTF swung into action and laid nakas at various places of NHW. The car was intercepted near Environmental park, Sidhra Road NHW Jammu and on thorough search, 15 Kgs of Hashish was recovered which was concealed in a specially modified cavity in the car. All four persons including two ladies have been arrested and the car has been seized. Arrested persons have been identified as Deepak S/O Keshav Singh R/O Tota Nagar Gwaliar Road Agra, UP, Girish Kumar S/O Puran Chand, Jaipur, Rajsthan, Tamana D/O Satyaveer R/ O UP, and Asen Lata w/ o Girish R/O Jaipur. A case under relevant sections of NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station ANTF,” the statement added.

