32-year-old civic volunteer found dead in Malda with multiple injuries

English Bazar (WB), Jun 14 (PTI) The body of a 32-year-old man who worked as a civic volunteer was found in West Bengal's Malda district with multiple injuries, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Bachchan Mondal, a resident of Mirjachak village in Baishnabnagar police station area, was found in a jute field behind the Bedrabad Rural Hospital on Monday, they said.

Mondal was a civic volunteer, posted at the Baishnabnagar police station.

His family told the police that he left home around 10.15 pm on Sunday after having dinner without telling anyone where he was going. He worked in the morning shift that day.

There were multiple sharp cuts on his body, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, and an investigation was underway, they said. PTI CORR SOM SOM

