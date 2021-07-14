33 Inmates Of Rohini Jail Get Certificates Under Skill India Campaign Held By GOI

A programme was held at the premises of Rohini Jail to distribute them a certificate of skills in electric trade. The inmates underwent training of four by Jan Shikshan Sansthan, Prayas (JSSP).

The function was chaired by DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel, IPS retired IPS and chairman JSSP Amod Kanth as the Chief Guest.

The function was attended by Rajesh Chopra, DIG (Prisons), Sundar Bora, Superintendent (Rohini Jail), Ms Sadhna Srivastava, Director-JSSP.

The training in Electrical Trade was imparted by JSSP under the Skill India Campaign of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, GoI.

Certificates were handed over to 33 inmates (30 – Undertrials and 3 – Convicts) presently lodged in Rohini Jail out of a total of 40 inmates, who had undergone this four months of training.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Goel DG prisons, emphasised the importance of learning new skills and encouraged the inmates to enhance their knowledge and expertise by attending the vocational training being organized by the Prison administration from time to time.

Mr Goel thanked JSSP for its endeavour and said that such training would lead to economic empowerment and social wellbeing of the inmates on their release from the Prisons. He asked all the inmates to inculcate good habits and acquire any of the other vocational skill, while in jail, and give up the life of crime and become a good citizen of the country.

Addressing the inmates during the function, the Chief Guest Amod Kanth informed that the JSSP is imparting vocational training in many fields and would soon commence training in trades such as Plumbing and Automobile repairs as well for the inmates, as per the request of jail administration.

He said that they would help inmates in economic rehabilitation and social assimilation in the society once they are released from Prison.

The inmates said that they have not gained confidence that they can now earn a decent living once out of jail. They also said that they would also encourage their fellow inmates to undergo such training and give up the life of crime.