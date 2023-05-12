33,000 Bottles Of Banned Cough Syrup Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized In Assam, 3 Held

33,000 bottles of cough syrup worth around Rs 2 crore were seized from a truck near the Assam-Tripura border by Karimganj police, who also arrested three people linked to the drug smuggling, according to authorities.

Based on a tip-off, the police squad from the Churaibari police watch post in the Karimganj area stopped a truck and recovered cough syrup bottles hidden inside the vehicle. According to police, the truck was on its way from Uttar Pradesh to Agartala in Tripura. The police further stated that the three apprehended accused have been identified as Jilani, Anaz, and Abrar.

"We had intercepted a truck in the Churaibari area, and during the thorough search, we found and recovered 33,000 cough syrup bottles from the truck," said Pranab Mili, a police officer of the Churaibari police watch post."The market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 2 crore," he added.

A case has been registered against the three accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.Further investigation into the matter is underway.In a similar incident earlier, Karimganj police seized 35,300 cough syrup bottles from a Tripura-bound truck and apprehended two men in the Churaibari area.