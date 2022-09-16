37K cybercrime complaints reported in Haryana tlll Aug, 15K disposed

Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) Haryana reported nearly 37,000 cybercrime-related complaints this year till August out of which 15,000 have been disposed, officials said Saturday.

A meeting of 29 cyber police station incharges and all district nodal officers for cybercrime of Deputy Superintendent of Police and Additional SP rank officers was held in Panchkula on Thursday.

It was chaired by O P Singh, Additional DGP (Crime) and State Nodal Officer for cybercrime for the state.

Officials told the meeting that till August this year 36,996 cybercrime-related complaints were received on helpline number 1930, cybercrime portal, 309 cyber desks and 29 cyber police stations in the state.

Over 20,000 of them are under process and nearly 15,057 have been disposed off, officials told the meeting.

Cyber Police station of state crime branch, Panipat and Sonipat were among the top three units in disposing off the maximum percentage of complaints, according to a statement.

Karnal, Sirsa and Bhiwani were among the top three districts in concluding investigation, Singh said.

He laid particular emphasis on working out of 88 out 100 high value under investigation cases in which defrauded amount was more than Rs 5 lakh.

He complimented the investigating officers of eight such cases that were successfully solved and 58 fraudsters were arrested.

The ADGP asked officers present to make greater use of Cyber Safe portal operated by Union Home Ministry and upload phone numbers found being misused for committing cybercrime so that these can be blocked and data of transactions generated by it utilised by investigating officers for tracing the cases.

Till August this year, 8,516 of such numbers have been uploaded on this portal. Gurugram, Faridabad and Rewari were among the top three districts which uploaded the maximum number of phone numbers used in committing cybercrime.

He praised cyber units for acting swiftly on complaints on cybercrime helpline number 1930 and recovering about Rs 13 crores till August.

He said people should be made aware about the number 1930 so that they can report cyber fraud quickly so that defrauded money could be blocked before cybercriminals siphon them off money from the fake accounts. PTI SUN TIR TIR

