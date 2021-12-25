4 Arrested For Duping People In Name Of Loan Approval From West Delhi

Four people including a woman were arrested for allegedly duping people on pretext of sanctioning loans, police in Delhi said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Arun Kumar (26) and Sunil (30), both residents of Raghubir Nagar, Himanshu Maheshwari (30), a resident of Budh Vihar, and Anjali Tomar (21), they said.

According to police, a man named Shahnawaz on Wednesday had lodged a complaint alleging he was cheated with offer of a loan.

He said he transferred Rs 85,000 into an account given by the accused, who stopped taking his calls after getting the money, police said.

On the basis of intelligence gathered through technical surveillance and address mentioned in account, a raid was conducted on Thursday at 11 am at the alleged call centre in Raghubir Nagar area from where Arun and Sunil were apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said.

The accused revealed that Maheshwari provided the account number and the ATM card in which the money was deposited by the complainants, police said.

On their instance, Maheshwari and Tomar were nabbed from their residences and seized nine mobile phones, one wireless phone, one laptop and six ATM cards from their possession, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed they procured contact details of their targets from among those who made enquiry about loans through an app, police said.

Thereafter, they would call these people offering approval of loans from various banks, in return asking them to deposit an amount as filing and security charge in Tomar’s account, they added.

