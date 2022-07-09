4 arrested for robbing Rs 56,000 from financial company in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 56,000 from a non-banking financial company in east Delhi's Preet Vihar area, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Amir, Talib and Tripesh Kumar alias Parvesh, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, and Sirajuddin alias Siraj, a resident of Khureji Khas in Delhi, they said.

On Tuesday, a case was registered at Preet Vihar police station based on a complaint that four robbers entered the branch of a financial corporation at Vikas Marg around 10.30 am and robbed Rs 56,000 at gunpoint, a senior police officer said.

The accused also tried to rob gold articles lying in the strong room as they had snatched keys of the vault from the staff, but the branch manager pressed the security remote, which was kept in his pocket. The security alarm activated and started ringing loudly and the accused fled from the spot, the officer said.

On Thursday, police got a tip-off that two criminals Amir and Talib, who were involved in the robbery, would come near AIIMS via Barrarpulla to commit some crime. A trap was laid at the Barrapullah loop towards AIIMS and around 7.40 pm, two suspects were apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said.

They disclosed that the mastermind of the robbery was Sirajuddin who had planned and provided arms and ammunition. They further said that one Parvesh was also involved in the robbery, the DCP said.

Later, raids were conducted and Sirajuddin and Tripesh Kumar alias Parvesh were arrested on Friday, Deo said.

Three country-made pistols along with eight live cartridges, two stolen motorcycles used in crime, two robbed mobile phones and one toy pistol have been recovered from their possession, police said.

Aamir was a driver and Talib a construction labourer, police said. PTI NIT NIT SMN SMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)