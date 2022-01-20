4 awarded 20 years' imprisonment in gang-rape case

Bolpur (WB), Jan 20 (PTI) A court in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Thursday sentenced four persons to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman four years ago.

Additional district and sessions judge Sujoy Kumar Sengupta also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of the four convicts. The state government has also been directed to pay Rs 7.5 lakh to the victim.

On January 29, 2018, the four men forcibly took away the woman to a forest near her village under Illambazar police station area and raped her.

Thirteen witnesses including the 8-year-old daughter of the victim were examined in the case. PTI COR NN NN

