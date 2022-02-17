4 Faridabad hospital staff nabbed for scamming govt through fake Ayushman Bharat cards

Faridabad, Feb 17 (PTI) The in-charge of the heart centre at BK Hospital and three others have been arrested for allegedly duping government through fake Ayushman Bharat card, police here said on Thursday.

According to police, the four staff members would take money from patients, and would also apply for compensation with the government under its scheme creating fake Ayushman Bharat cards in the patients’ names.

The accused were identified as the heart centre in-charge Man Singh, a resident of old Faridabad, supervisor Kapil of Malerna village, Ashok Kumar of Dabua colony, who was posted in the hospital as ‘Ayushman Mitra’, and nursing staff Naresh, a resident of Kota in Rajasthan, police said.

The fraud came to light with complaint of Praveen Kumar, the north India COO of the heart center, filed on August 27, 2020 at SGM Nagar Police Station.

In his complaint Kumar wrote that the accused took Rs 95,000 from a patient named Naresh Kumar Sharma for his treatment as then also applied for compensation from the government under the scheme, Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

According to the complaint, Sharma never applied for an Ayushman Bharat card.

Kumar has given a list of 60 patients to the police, Singh said.

Police has taken three accused on remand, while the fourth has been sent to judicial custody in Neemka Jail.

According to Nitish Aggarwal, DCP (headquarter), the accused were nabbed from Sector 12 by the Economic Offence Wing of the police.

“It has been revealed that the accused would take cash from a patient who came to the heart center for treatment and made a fake Ayushman card in his name and sent it to the government for approval of bill payment.

“They took Rs 95,000 from the patient Naresh Kumar Sharma and did not pay it to the heart center either,” Singh said.

“A probe is on to know how many fake bills were passed misusing the Ayushman scheme,” he added. PTI COR VN VN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)