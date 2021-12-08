4 Govt School Students Accuse Teachers Of Gang-rape In Rajasthan; 15, Including Principal, Booked

A total of 15 teachers of a government school, including the principal, were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after four girl students accused them of gang-rape in Rajasthan's Alwar district. Police, on the other hand, suspect it could be an act of revenge against the teachers by their former colleague.

Three FIRs were registered at Mandhan police station in Bhiwadi, Alwar, on Tuesday night against 15 teachers, including five women.

“All of the accused are teaching staff of the school. The girls, who are minors, have alleged that the male teachers used to rape them with the help of their female colleagues," Station House Officer Mandhan Mukesh Kumar said.

The 14 teachers and the principal have been named in different FIRs. One of the FIRs was based on the complaint of two sisters who study in the school while the other two FIRs were registered on the complaints of two other students, he said.

The police, after a preliminary investigation, suspected that the teachers may have been implicated by their former colleague, who was arrested last year on charges of molestation.

They said it could be an act of revenge.

“The role of a former teacher has come to light. It is suspected that he conspired against the 15 teachers. However, the matter is being investigated thoroughly,” the SHO said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Satish Poonia collected details of the case from Alwar district collector and Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police.

He demanded stern action against the accused.

In a statement, Poonia alleged that law and order in the state has been derailed and that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should focus on restoring it.

Poonia said Gehlot, who also holds the home portfolio, should quit if he cannot provide a safe environment for women.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)