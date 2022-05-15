4 Held With 5 Kg Opium In Punjab's Phagwara

Four alleged drug peddlers have been arrested and five kg opium was recovered from their possession in Phagwara, police said on Sunday.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajbachan Singh Sandhu said while acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the accused near Hadiabad chowk on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Harpreet Singh alias Suny, Balwant Rai alias Kaku, Dharamveer and Satpal, all residents of Phagwara.

On preliminary investigation, Harpreet confessed that he used to buy opium from Rajasthan at a cheap rate and his three accomplices used to sell it in Phagwara at higher price.

The SSP said during the last three weeks, as many as 18 drug-related cases had been registered and 23 accused were arrested in the district under a special drive against drugs.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)