4 Killed In Firing Over Timber Smuggling At Assam-Meghalaya Border; 3 Apprehended

At least four were killed including a forest guard in a firing incident that took place in the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday.

In an unfortunate incident, four persons, including three people from West Jaintia Hills and an Assam forest guard, were killed in a firing incident that took place in the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday, November 22. According to sources, the firing took place between alleged timber smugglers and forest guards when police officials intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber. 

West Karbi Anglong's Superintendent of Police Imdad Ali said, "The truck was intercepted on the Meghalaya border by an Assam Forest Department team at around 3 am. Officials laid spikes on the road to stop the truck."

SP Imdad Ali further asserted that as the truck tried to flee, the forest guards fired at it and punctured a tire. "The driver, a handyman, and another person were apprehended, while others managed to escape," he said.

Smugglers apprehended

Notably, the forest guards brought 3 smugglers to the Zirikending police station. Later, a police team, on instructions of SP Imdad Ali, went to the spot and brought the truck. "As police reached there, a large number of people from Meghalaya armed with 'dao's (daggers) and other weapons gathered at the spot at around 5 am," SP Imdad Ali said.

Further, as the mob gheraoed the forest guards and the police, demanding the immediate release of those arrested, the officers, in retaliation, fired at them to bring the situation under control. "A forest home guard and three persons of the Khasi community were killed. The situation is under control," the SP added. 

Notably, the dead forest guard has been identified as Bidya Singh Lehte while another forest guard, Abhimanyu was injured in the incident. Meanwhile, the area continues to remain volatile as West Karbi Anglong SP Imdad Ali has reached the spot along with his team to investigate the incident.

In the latest development, Internet services have been suspended in Meghalaya after firing at the Assam-Meghalaya border.

