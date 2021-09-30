4 Nursing College Students Held For Ragging, Slapping Junior

Four students of a private nursing college in Coimbatore were arrested on Thursday for slapping a junior student while indulging in ragging.

According to police, Rizwan (20), haling from Kollam in neighbouring Kerala had returned to the college on September 20, after relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and was staying in the men's hostel.

On September 27, a group of 13 students barged into his room and started ragging him and slapped him. Though he lodged a complaint, the college administration did not not take any action against the culprits.

Rizwan went to his home town and narrated the ordeal to his parents, who admitted him to a hospital to treat his injuries. The boy's parents then came to Coimbatore on Wednesday and lodged a complaint with the police against the students.

Based on the complaint, police arrested four students and released them on bail and search was on for nine others.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)