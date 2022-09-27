Amid the nationwide crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested four members of the radical group from Mumbai. Two of the arrested members have been identified as Syed and Abdul, residents of Chembur and Andheri respectively, while the other two accused hail from Navy Mumbai, as per the information. As per the ATS sources, till now more than 40 PFI members have been arrested in the state.

In a joint operation, Maharashtra ATS, NIA, CID, and Intelligence Bureau are also carrying out multiple searches in Malegaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Solapur, Jalna, and Parbhani. Several incriminating documents and electronic devices are also seized.

BJP leaders back crackdown against PFI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Our government will leave no stone unturned to uproot these anti-national elements from the country. In this country and state, no one has the right to raise the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan and this sort of action won't be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against those indulging in anti-national activities".

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis claimed, "For last five years we have been interrogating in this matter and these raids are carried out on the basis of the evidence that has been found during the probe. The central agencies will make revelations at the right time. The people involved in such activities wanted to create a rift within society in a bid to destroy the country. These people were working very systematically that's why this crackdown was necessary".

#LIVE: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks on the raids ongoing against the PFI; Tune in here - https://t.co/94ah3pERFQ pic.twitter.com/0DjebPTNr5 — Republic (@republic) September 27, 2022

Referring to the PFI crackdown in Karnataka, CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "PFI leaders and workers have been produced before the magistrate and sent to preventive custody. Karnataka police have got on several inputs, information on which these detentions have been made. More details will be revealed after the completion of the investigation".

On Monday, a raid was conducted in Bengaluru following the arrest of 15 PFI leaders from Karnataka. Republic TV accessed the inside details of raids in which the city police recovered Rs 34 lakh, passbooks, cheques, hard disks, laptops, pen drives, mobile phones, dongles, and other electronic gadgets.

240 activists detained in 2nd 'Operation Octopus' swoop down

In a pan-India PFI crackdown, fresh raids were carried out across eight states early Tuesday morning. According to sources, searches are underway on PFI leaders and their associates in Karnataka, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Republic has accessed sensational details of the second swoop down of 'Operation Octopus', under which 247 PFI activists have been detained across India for allegedly promoting enmity between communities. Of these, 43 were arrested in Maharashtra, 72 in Karnataka, and 44 in Uttar Pradesh.

Total PFI detentions: 247

UP- 44

Karnataka- 72

Assam- 20

Delhi- 32

Maharashtra- 43

MP- 21

Gujarat-15

Sources said the raids are being carried out by local police on the basis of inputs gathered during last week's searches and arrest of PFI members for alleged terror activities.

NIA launches pan-India raids

On September 22, a nationwide crackdown on the PFI was initiated with directions from the Government of India, codenamed 'Operation Octopus'. The multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested 106 functionaries of the radical Islamic outfit PFI on Thursday in near-simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

(Image: ANI/RepublicWorld)