In a shocking incident reported from Maharashtra, four sadhus were allegedly attacked by a mob in Sangli district on Tuesday over suspicion of being child abductors, informed the police.

As per police sources, the four Sadhus, residents of Uttar Pradesh were heading towards the temple town of Pandharpur from Karnataka's Bijapur in a car. On Monday, they halted at a temple in Lavanga village in Jat tehsil. While resuming their journey on Tuesday, they asked a boy for directions. This led some locals to suspect that they all were part of criminal gangs which abduct children.

The locals when came to inquire, they couldn't understand the language of the Sadhus which led to a heated argument. In the video, some locals can be seen pulling the Sadhus out of their white SUV and brutally assaulting them. They hit them with sticks and belts after which they were severely injured. The police then arrived on the spot and admitted the Sadhus to the nearby hospital.

A police official said, "There was an argument that escalated quickly and the sadhus were allegedly beaten up with sticks by the locals". A police team investigated the matter and later it was found that the sadhus were indeed members of an `Akhada' in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

However, no complaint has been lodged even after the video went viral as the Sadhus are not in the state to give a statement.

Sangli SP Dikshit Gedam said, "We've not received any complaint/formal report, but are looking into viral videos & verifying facts. Necessary action to be taken."

BJP slams attack on four Sadhus

Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam condemned the brutal attack on the Sadhus and assured that the culprits will be punished. Recalling the Palghar lynching where Sadhus were killed by the mob, he slammed the then Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government for inaction and claimed that the victims will get justice this time under the new government.

Taking to Twitter, Ram Kadam tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated, "We strongly condemn this misbehaviour with the Sadhus (saints) in Sangli. We criticize it. But at the same time, we want to assure the people of Maharashtra and the country that the way the Facebook Live Chief Minister and his then government did injustice and tricked during the Palghar Sadhus Lynching that delusion or injustice will not happen in this present government. All Sadhus and saints are respectable to us."

"They will get justice and those who are guilty will be punished severely. This is the difference between the changed new government and the old anti-Hindu government".

सांगली मे साधू संतो के साथ जो दुरव्यवहार हुवा उसकी हम कडी से कडी निंदा करते है . आलोचना करते है



पर साथ मे ही महाराष्ट्र तथा देश के लोगो को आश्वस्थ करना चाहते है की जीस प्रकार से #पालघरसाधूहत्याकांड में फेसबुक लाईव्ह मुख्यमंत्री और उनकी तत्कालीन सरकारने उनके साथ अन्याय किया — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 14, 2022

