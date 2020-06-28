4 Suspended In Srikakulam Over JCB Tractor Towing Deceased COVID Patient's Body For Burial

In response to the public outcry over the shocking video which showed a tractor carrying a deceased COVID positive patient's body in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, authorities revealed that four persons had been suspended.

In a blatant disregard for human rights, government authorities in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Friday carried a COVID-19 deceased person on a JCB earthmover and tractor. According to reports, in one of the incidents, a 72-year-old COVID-19 patient's body was placed on mechanical diggers and excavators by PPE-clad municipal personnel to take for cremation in Udayapuram area of Palasa municipality.

Srikakulam district collector J Nivas responded to the horrific incident revealing that Sompeta major village panchayat Executive Officer Jyotiswar Reddy, panchayat tractor contingent driver Tenka Anil, contingent workers A Nellaiah and I Behara Ravi have been suspended in violation of the protocol to transport COVID deceased bodies to burial grounds.

He added that a show-cause notice had also been issued to Tehsildar S Guruprasad and MPDO Sivaji Panigrahi. Yesterday, advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government on national media and inter-state affairs Amar Devulapalli stated that the incident is a sporadic case and the government has acted by suspending the municipality officials who were involved in it.

Read: Andhra Pradesh: COVID Deceased Bodies Taken Away In JCB, Tractors; Triggers Outrage

Read: Andhra Pradesh CM Launches Rs 15,000 Dole For Women Of Kapu Community

COVID deceased body carried by tractor

According to officials, the family members, villagers, and friends left the deceased person's body in the middle of the road and ran away. The municipality employees organized a JCB earthmover and got the body buried in the graveyard. This incident led to severe criticism from all quarters, while the opposition has slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on June 26 took to Twitter and slammed the AP government for the "inhumane treatment of the mortal remains".

Utterly shocked to see the deceased bodies of #Coronavirus victims wrapped in plastic & transported on JCBs & Tractors. They deserve respect & dignity even in death. Shame on @ysjagan Govt for this inhumane treatment of the mortal remains pic.twitter.com/BobjAdIZC8 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) June 26, 2020

Read: Screening Of Households, Door-to-door Surveys, Among Measures To Combat COVID-19 In Andhra

Read: Andhra Pradesh Refutes Nirmala Sitharaman's Claims On Power Tariffs

(With ANI Inputs)