4th FIR Against Param Bir Singh; Pradeep Sharma & 26 Others Also Named In Extortion Case

In a major setback to Param Bir Singh, the Thane Police on Friday registered an FIR against the former Mumbai Commissioner of Police. The FIR, filed by alleged cricket bookie Sonu Jalan and businessman Ketan Tanna, also has 27 other names including Ravi Pujari and Pradeep Sharma. Notably, this is the fourth FIR against the former Mumbai Commissioner of Police.

They have been booked under several sections of IPC- Section 384 (extortion), 386 (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 387 (put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt), 389 (Putting person in fear or accusation of arrest, in order to commit extortion), 392 (robbery), 324 (voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 166 (public servant disobeying law with intent to cause injury to any person), 109 (abetment), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and Arms Act.

In April, Sonu Jalan and two others wrote to the Maharashtra CM alleging an extortion racket being run by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. To support their accusation, they placed key evidence including audio tapes, CDRs, and other documents on-record during the hearing.

The Mumbai police on July 22 registered a case of extortion against the former Mumbai CP, DCP Akbar Pathan, two civilians, and 4 Police inspectors and junior-level police personnel. An FIR was filed at Marine Drive police station under several IPC sections and two civilians have been arrested. Another extortion case was registered against the former Mumbai top cop on July 23. The FIR was filed against Param Bir Singh and five others - Sanjay Punamiya, Sunil Jain, Manoj Ghotkar, DCP Crime Branch Parag Manere have been booked under various IPC sections by Thane police.

Charges against Param Bir Singh

Param Bir Singh was removed from his position on March 17 as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and shunted to a "low-key" position as Commandant General, Home Guards, for allegedly mishandling the investigation into an explosive-laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia in February, in which Sachin Vaze has been arrested by NIA.

On April 10, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had ordered an inquiry against the alleged misconduct of Param Bir Singh. The focus of the inquiry was to find out how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, went rogue while working under the then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh.

Then, on April 29, the Maharashtra government ordered a second inquiry against Param Bir Singh based on the corruption allegations leveled by inspector Anoop Dange. Claiming that Singh demanded Rs. 2 crore for revoking his suspension, Dange accused him of saving some people with underworld connections when he was the DG of the Anti Corruption Bureau. Thereafter, an FIR was filed against Parambir Singh and 32 others based on a complaint given by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghade just days ago.