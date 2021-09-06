5 Apprehended In Delhi For Attempting To Extort Money From Youth By Posing As A Girl

Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested five persons who tried to extort money from young boys after recording their video call through WhatsApp. The accused person used to befriend young boys disguising as girls. They would then call them often on WhatsApp.

"The accused used to play obscene video and would ask their victim to do the same. Once their victim is trapped they would threaten him to make their video viral on social media," said a police source.

The source said that the accused befriended the youth, a resident of South Delhi's Amar Colony before attempting to extort money from him. As per the victim, they contacted him on Facebook where they created an ID in the name of Pooja. They recorded his video and started demanding money from him. On his complaint, a case under various sections of IPC was lodged and an investigation was taken up.

The special cell found that the gang was being operated by the accused from Mewat district of Haryana. Two accused Irshad and Rahil were arrested from Mewat following a tip-off. They were on two days police remand during which they revealed the name of three other accused who were also held.

Advocate Deepak Tyagi said that all the accused were produced before a court and were sent to judicial custody. Mr Tyagi added that the cell has now transferred all the five accused for remand into judicial custody.

(Image Credits: Pixabay/Representative Image)