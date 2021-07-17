5 Arrested For Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans At SP's Agra Rally; UP CM Slams SP's Mentality

Cracking down on individuals for raising 'pro-Pakistan' slogans at a Samajwadi party rally, UP police has arrested five people on Friday, including Arif Khan and his associate Pankaj Singh. At a protest rally organised by SP in Agra, protestors were heard saying 'Akhilesh Yadav Zindabad' which was followed 'Pakistan Zindabad'. The protest was being carried out under the leadership city president Wajid Nisar over the alleged 'fraud' in the UP Block-panchayat polls.

Agra | Five persons were arrested for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a protest march organized by Samajwadi Party workers. Arif Khan and his associate Pankaj Singh is among the five persons who have been taken into custody by the police: SSP Muniraj G (16.07) pic.twitter.com/zaTaICaxQJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2021

Condemning the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath questioned the mentality of Akhilesh Yadav, citing his distrust in UP's security agencies. He inferred that the incident displayed the 'blueprint SP carried for national security'. BJP's state unit tweeted "Is Samajwadi Party operating from Pakistan?"

"What kind of mentality a responsible leader shows when he says he has no trust in UP's security agencies. Yesterday, Samajwadi Party workers raised pro-Pakistan slogans in Agra. You can imagine the kind of blueprint they carry for national & state security," said Adityanath.

SP alleges fraud in UP Panchayat polls

Protests are being held by the Samajwadi Party in UP over the recently-concluded UP Panchayat polls with the party accusing the BJP government of 'misusing official machinery' in the elections. After the saffron party swept the polls with a solid victory bagging on 635 of the total 825 seats of block panchayat chiefs, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP had "forcibly" captured the posts of block chiefs with the help of government machinery. A total of 349 candidates for the block panchayat chief posts were elected unopposed.

Violent clashes were reported at 14 centres with three people were injured by a bullet when candidate Munni Devi arrived for filing nomination. Moreover, a Samajwadi Party candidate Ritu Singh was molested by a BJP leader while filing for nomination, by pulling at her sari and tearing her nomination papers. While SP condemned the violence, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed to suspend the entire police station - from the Commanding officer to the constables.

UP Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congres, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.