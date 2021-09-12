5 arrested with heroin, illegal firearms in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar, Sep 11 (PTI) The police have arrested five men here and recovered heroin, cash and illegal firearms from their possession, officials said on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Vikramjeet Duggal said 1.5 kg heroin, Rs 7.88 lakh in cash, two automatic pistols and 13 live cartridges were seized from the accused.

Acting on a tip off, the police nabbed all the accused on the outskirts of the city near Vallah bypass here after intercepting their car, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Harbhajan Singh, Sunil Masih, Luvpreet Singh, Jugal Kishore and Vishal, all residents of Amritsar, they added. PTI JMS CHS TDS TDS

