50 NSCN(K) Militants Likely To Surrender To Indian Army & Join National Mainstream

Following the enhanced cooperation between the Indian Army and the Myanmarese forces, around 50 insurgents belonging to the Naga militant outfit - NSCN(K) - are likely to join the national mainstream, as per PTI sources. The NSCN(K) which is led by Niki Sumi is likely to surrender as it finds it difficult to survive due to the strict clampdown by the security forces. The NSCN(K) leader had offered ceasefire only a few days ago which has led to the security agencies working out his return to India, as per sources.

Pertinently, Niki Sumi is on the NIA's wanted list for allegedly planning the attack on an Army convoy in Manipur's Chandel district back in 2015. The surrender of the NSCN(K) insurgents is expected to be a major boost to the Naga Peace Accord which has been in pipeline for the last 20 years. The success in forcing the militants to drop weapons has been attributed to the diplomatic efforts by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. MM Narvane, who had recently visited Myanmar.

"The diplomatic efforts in the military domain by the Chief of Army Staff during his recent visit to Myanmar have paid rich dividends," PTI quoted an official aware of the happenings.

READ | Militant Killed, 2 Security Personnel Injured In Shopian Encounter

As per the news agency, Starson Lamkang, a key leader of the breakaway faction, along with 52 cadres are currently in the process of surrendering to the security forces in Phek district of Nagaland. Eight more cadres of the group are also likely to surrender taking the total to around 60. The group led by Niki Sumi had broken away from the NSCN (K-Yung Aung). The total strength of the Niki faction appears to be 60-65 militants and its cadres decided to surrender as surviving in Myanmar became very difficult for them, the sources said. Several leaders of militant groups are said to have taken shelter in Myanmar. The country has been assuring India that it would not allow any insurgent group to use its territory against India.

READ | 64 Members Of 4 Militant Groups Surrender Before Assam CM

In October, General Narvane had visited Myanmar along with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, when India had decided to supply an attack submarine to the Myanmar Navy besides agreeing to further deepen overall military and defence ties. The attack submarine, known as INS Sindhuvir, was commissioned by the Myanmar Navy on Saturday morning. The Commissioning of the submarine has been identified as a landmark in the relationship between India and Myanmar.

READ | Myanmar Navy Commissions UMS Minye Theinkhathu, The Erstwhile INS Sindhuvir

(With PTI Inputs)