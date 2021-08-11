520 AIADMK Workers Booked For Breaking COVID Norms After Raids At Velumani's Properties

Several raids were conducted at the former AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) Minister for Local Administration, SP Velumani's residence and office on August 10 where huge crowds were gathered. Following this, the Kuniyamathur Police station registered a case against 520 AIADMK workers including AIADMK MLAs Aman Arjunana, Damodaran, and Jayaraman. An FIR was filed for obstructing employees from working including harassing the public and violating COVID protocols.

Speaking about the case, AIAMDK spokesperson Kovai Sthyan said, "DMK is known for making false accusations, It's just a distraction tactic as they have failed to keep up their poll promises".

DVAC files case against SP Velumani

On Tuesday, August 10, an FIR was registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against former AIADMK Minister for Local Administration, SP Velumani on the charge of corruption, following which DVAC officials conducted raids at his residence at Sugunapuram near Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore, the farmhouse at Thondamuthur. A total of 52 locations including 35 in Coimbatore, 15 in Chennai, one each in Dindigul and Kancheepuram, are under search operation.

Based on preliminary investigation, the FIR has been registered against SP Velumani, his brother P Anbarasan and 15 others, under sections 120B r/w 420, 409 of IPC and sections 13(2) r/w 13(1Hc) and 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruptions Act, 1988 r/w 109 of the IPC.

Nearly 3,500 AIADMK workers booked

On July 27, several AIADMK leaders and 3,500 others were booked for violating COVID-19 protocol in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK members were protesting against the MK Stalin-led DMK government over not starting the Jayalalithaa University in the memory of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.

The police had filed the FIR against CV Shanmugam and 3,500 others for conducting a protest violating COVID-19 protocols.

COVID situation in Tamil Nadu

To date, Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 25.8 lakh COVID-19 cases with 34,340 deaths. For the first in 11 days, fresh cases of COVID-19 dropped below 1,900 in the state, as 1,893 people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, August 10.

The state has administered a total of 2,57,96,287 COVID-19 vaccine doses across 1,029 vaccination sites.

