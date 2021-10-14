55-year-old Held For Killing Wife With A Stone

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife by using a stone in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Thursday, police said.

The accused, Sukhdev, and his wife Bhanwari Devi were working in their farm with others on Thursday.

After lunch, they rested under separate trees.

Sukhdev suddenly took a stone and repeatedly hit Devi on her head and face. He also hit her with an agriculture tool, leaving her dead on the spot.

His family members tried to stop him but he “was uncontrollable”, police said, adding, that the accused sat at a place in the farm and didn’t try to run away after committing the crime.

“Reason behind the murder is not clear yet. He has been arrested and is being interrogated,” an official said.

