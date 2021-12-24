6 arrested for looting Rs 25 lakh from company employee

Thane, Dec 23 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested six persons, one of them claiming to be a freelance journalist, for allegedly looting Rs 25.32 lakh from a company employee last month, a senior official said on Thursday.

Some of the accused posed as policemen to commit the crime, he said.

During interrogation of the accused, the police recovered Rs 15,18,500 out of the stolen booty, a car and a motorcycle from them, he said.

Addressing a news conference, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said the arrested accused included a former employee of a company, a driver, two estate agents and a freelance journalist who was also a police informer.

He said on November 12, when the victim was proceeding along with another man from Mumbai on a motorcycle carrying Rs 25,32,500 in cash to his office, he was waylaid at Airoli in Navi Mumbai by two persons who came on a two-wheeler posing as policemen.

Two more persons joined the duo and all of them assaulted the victim, who works in a well-known company, and took him to the Kanjurmarg-Bhandup Highway, where they snatched the bag containing the cash, the official said.

Involvement of two more persons in the crime came to light later, Singh said.

An offence related to robbery and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention was registered at the Rabale police station.

Singh said a police team worked on several leads, including CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, and arrested five of the accused from Malad, Kurar and Pathanwadi, all in Mumbai.

The sixth accused, who escaped to Gujarat and later to Rajasthan, was finally nabbed last week, he said. PTI COR RSY RSY

