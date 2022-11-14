6-month-old Gruesome Delhi Murder Solved: Woman Hacked By Boyfriend, Disposed Part-by-part

The Delhi Police have solved a six-month-old horrifying murder case wherein a woman was killed and her body was later chopped into multiple pieces. The police arrested the accused who has been identified as Aaftab-- the boyfriend of the victim.

According to the police officials, a girl in her twenties named Shraddha was working in a call centre in Mumbai when she met Aaftab who was also working in the same office. Soon both of them fell in love. The family of Shraddha did not approve of her relationship with Aaftab and so the couple eloped (though didn't marry), came to the national capital and started living-in together.

#BREAKING | Six month old murder case in which a woman was chopped, has been solved in Delhi. According to reports, a girl named Shraddha was murdered by accused Aftab because she was seeking marriage. https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/gttjQPueS7 — Republic (@republic) November 14, 2022

After arriving in Delhi, Shraddha allegedly sought that the pair get married, but Aaftab was allegedly reluctant. On May 18, Aaftab allegedly murdered her by strangulating her and then in the most shocking and cruel manner chopped her body into 35 pieces. The murderer then allegedly stored Shradhha's chopped body parts in a fridge for the next 18 days and then disposed of the pieces in the forest area of Delhi's Mehrauli one by one.

According to sources, when Shraddha stopped responding to her family's phone calls, her father came to Delhi on November 8. Upon not finding their daughter, the father approached the police in Mehrauli and lodged a complaint. On the basis of this complaint, the Mehrauli police arrested Aaftab for the murder of Shraddha. According to information received, during the investigation, the accused revealed that he murdered Shraddha because she wanted to marry him.