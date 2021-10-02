6 Robbers Held; Stolen Cash, Ornaments Recovered

Six men were arrested in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday for robbing a trader, police said.

The incident took place on September 26 when the accused – Sushant alias Lambu of Delhi, Tushar, Praveen Pal, Sonu, Deepak Tyagi and Farukh – barged into the house of jaggery trader in the New Mandi area and ran away with cash and jewels, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya.

Sushant, according to police, has been involved in about a dozen cases of loot and murder in Delhi.

Police have recovered cash worth Rs 12 lakh, ornaments valued at Rs 10 lakh, and a car used in commission of crimes from the six accused.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)