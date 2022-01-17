65-year-old Man Held With Rs 3 Crore Heroin In Mumbai

A 65-year-old man from Rajasthan has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in Mumbai with heroin worth Rs 3 crore, a police official said on Monday.

According to the official, the accused, identified as Pyare Amanulla Khan, is a native of Pratapgarh in Rajasthan.

Khan was nabbed by the Mumbai police's ANC on Saturday, he said.

The ANC had got a tip-off that drugs in large quantity were being supplied in Mumbai from Rajasthan via rail as well as by road routes.

Acting on the information, an ANC team laid a trap in suburban Borivali and caught the elderly man with 1 kg heroin worth Rs 3 crore when he came for the drug's delivery, the official said.

Khan was arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody till January 19, he added.

