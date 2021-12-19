7.87 quintals of poppy husk seized in Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) Haryana police on Saturday said it has seized 7.87 quintals of poppy husk from a truck carrying cotton bags in Palwal district.

The consignment was headed towards Punjab when it was intercepted, they said.

The estimated value of the seized consignment was worth Rs two crore, a police spokesperson said.

Police had got a tip off regarding a “huge” consignment being brought towards Punjab in a truck from Uttar Pradesh side.

Acting on the information, police erected checkposts at and near the Karman border and began a thorough checking of the vehicles passing by.

During checking of a truck loaded with cotton bags, police found that it had a special compartment built inside it in which narcotics were hidden.

When searched, 39 bags weighing 7.87 quintals of poppy husk were recovered from the compartment, police said.

The truck driver was identified as Naseem of Shamli district in UP.

Upon interrogation, Naseem revealed he had left for Sangrur in Punjab after loading the consignment from near Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh and Pratapgarh in Rajasthan.

A car was also said to be part of the racket and was tailing the truck, police said.

They said a hunt is on for the car in which three youths were alleged to be onboard.

The truck driver has been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they added. PTI CHS VN VN

