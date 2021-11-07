7 Held For Waylaying Jeweller In Coimbatore

Seven people were arrested and search was on for two others in connection with the robbery of gold worth Rs 7.5 lakh from a jeweller on the Vadavalli-Thondamuthur Road in Coimbatore last month, police said on Sunday.

Shanmugham (62), hailing from Erode district, had come here for hallmarking gold ornaments and supplying jewels to the shops.

While he was going to his son's house at Vadavalli, two motorcycle-borne men snatched his bag containing 1.88 kg gold and cash, and sped away, the police said.

Following a complaint, the police went through CCTV footage at the crime scene.

Based on the footage, the police said they arrested the seven today and were on the lookout for two others involved in the crime.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)